Prepare yourself for an enchanting night at the theatre full of wonder and magic that the whole family can enjoy!

With a local cast and production team, the Hunter’s own Metropolitan Players will bring the all-time favourite to life. If you caught the hugely successful “Phantom of the Opera”, “Wicked and We Will Rock You”, you will love Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”.

This August Newcastle’s Civic Theatre will host all your favourite songs from the animated movie in an enthralling stage show, including: Be Our Guest, Beauty and the Beast, Belle, Something There and Home; all your favourite characters will capture your heart in this spell-binding production. There are early starting times for all performances to make sure the whole family can attend and be entertained!

All bookings are through Ticketek.

For more details about the Metropolitan Players, give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram.