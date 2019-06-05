Bec Daniher Confirms There'll Be A "Bonus Slider" For Big Freeze 5 On Queen's Birthday

Bec Daniher has confirmed there's a "bonus slider" going down the Freeze MND Slide on Queen's Birthday this Monday.

BEC DANIHER CONFIRMS THERE'S A "BONUS SLIDER":

13 sliders have been confirmed for Big Freeze 5, including Triple M's own Chris Judd as well as other big names such as Brendan Fevola, Jobe Watson and Dane Swan.

Darce asked Bec Daniher - who joined Triple M's Hot Breakfast on Wednesday - about a bit of a whisper there was one more to come on The Front Bar.

Daniher told Triple M's Hot Breakfast to keep your eyes peeled.

"I would say make sure you tune in," he said.

"There might be another name to be added."

BEC DANIHER'S FULL CHAT:

