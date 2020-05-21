Bedtime Just Got A Bit More Rock With The Gunners Releasing A Children's Book

The mighty Guns N' Roses have been busy of late. Fresh from the news that they're working on a new album, there's also reports that the band have collaborated to create a children's book called - wait for it - Sweet Child O’ Mine.

The band have teamed up with novelist James Patterson to create the story of Maya and Natalia Rose, the niece and daughter of the band's manager Fernando Lebeis, who grew up touring with the band. Imagine that?

The book has been illustrated by Jennifer Zivion and if the cover is anything to go by, bloody yes!



It's due out September 1st via Jimmy Patterson books.