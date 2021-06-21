Beenleigh Kidnapper To Face Court

A 31-year-old man was set to front the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, charged after allegedly taking a one-year-old child from a home on Saturday night.

Queensland Police alleged the man, who was known to the child, entered a Wardell Crescent home and allegedly assaulted a woman before fleeing with the young girl.

An Amber Alert was issued, and the infant was found safe and well in Beenleigh at around 10AM on Sunday morning. The man was arrested shortly afterwards.

The man was charged with a number of offences, including child stealing, enter dwelling with intent, assault occassioning bodily harm, common assault, contravention of a domestic violence order, dangerous operation of a vehicle and evade police.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

Child Stealer To Face Court

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.