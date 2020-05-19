"Begging to be Paid": Bundy Educator on Childcare Workers
"Free" childcare comes at a cost
Good news, families of essential workers and the vulnerable! You get free childcare! the Government said.
That's the feel-good headline, right?
Well, maybe not so much.
While families of little ones have been dealt a much needed financial break, Bundy childcare educator Katrina Ashmore knows it's not so simple.
She shared with Jules on Bundy's 93.1 Triple M that the COVID-19 proof solution for families is a disgrace for workers.
