"Begging to be Paid": Bundy Educator on Childcare Workers

"Free" childcare comes at a cost

Good news, families of essential workers and the vulnerable! You get free childcare! the Government said.

That's the feel-good headline, right?

Well, maybe not so much.

While families of little ones have been dealt a much needed financial break, Bundy childcare educator Katrina Ashmore knows it's not so simple.

She shared with Jules on Bundy's 93.1 Triple M that the COVID-19 proof solution for families is a disgrace for workers.

19 May 2020

