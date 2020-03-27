Behind Italy's Lockdown: Marissa Tells Us "It's Not What I Expected"

Perth's breakfast show, Clairsy, Matt and Kymba, reached out to a friend who's currently in lockdown in Italy, and she has revealed what Aussies can expect should our country go into a complete lockdown.

From behind their strict lines, Marissa Gareffa revealed to Clairsy, Matt and Kymba just what to expect, and what changes we as Australians can make now to mitigate the chance of us going into a similar situation.

LISTEN:

Marissa has given Australians the chance here to see what actually happens in isolation, as opposed to what we may think might happen. It's a sobering thought but fortunately, we still have a chance to flatten the curve, meaning safe social distancing and an increased sense of hygiene is paramount.

We spoked with Dr Travis Kemp on managing the mental side of this awful situation. Now, more than ever, we need to be mindful of how we're feeling.

LISTEN:

