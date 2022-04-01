Behind The Scenes Of Shane Warne's State Memorial

One of the organisers behind the Shane Warne State Memorial and the Friday Huddle's own Luke Tunnecliffe detailed how the event was pulled together.

"Quite frankly it was one of the greatest honours of my life," Tunnecliffe said.

The tribute found a balance of sorrow and humour, celebrating the life of one of Australia's greatest sportsmen, featuring speeches from cricket's greatest figures and a plethora of music megastars.

Tunners detailed the logistics behind bringing together the likes of Chris Martin, Elton John, Brian Lara and more.

A part of the service was hosted by Warne's colleague Mark Howard, who shared the privilege that came with sitting on the Wednesday night panel.

"You just want to do a good job for a bloke you considered your mate," Howie said. "I think it was close to perfect, and that's what the King would of liked."

