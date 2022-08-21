'Belief' Dolphins Will Chase Latrell

Triple M's and leading NRL journalist Ben Dobbin has doubled down on his belief that Wayne Bennett's Dolphins will chase South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell.

Dobbin made headlines last week when he said he was confident the Dolphins would turn to Mitchell if the club's pursuit of Cameron Munster backfires.

Speaking again on the matter, Dobbin didn't back down when he again labelled Mitchell as a "smokey" for the incoming 17th franchise.

"I'm not retracting it (last week's statement) at all. I genuinely believe the Dolphins will make a play at Latrell Mitchell," Dobbin said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

"I'm not saying he's going to leave South Sydney, but I genuinely believe they will at some point make a play for him."

Adding to Dobbin's comments, fellow NRL journalist James Hooper revealed there's no certainty Mitchell and teammate Cody Walker will rush into a contract extension with South Sydney.

"There's been a couple of quiet whispers kicking around for the last couple of months now that maybe, they're just going to wait [to sign an extension with South Sydney]," Hooper added.

