Believe It Or Not: The Broncos Need Darius Boyd, Says Ryan Girdler

League great Ryan Girdler says the Brisbane Broncos need Darius Boyd to get the side out of "a difficult phase".

Girdler weighed in on Boyd's future following recent criticism of his performances, claiming that the Brisbane number one is the product of his environment at the club.

Gordon Tallis and James Hooper also weighed in on the question as to whether it is time for Boyd to retire from the NRL.

This was part of a broader chat around some of the big topics in the NRL including; should Darius Boyd retire, will Origin III sellout and is Tommy Turbo the most influential player in the NRL. Hear the full chat below.