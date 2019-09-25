Bellamy Moves Training To Collingwood Home Ground To Simulate The SCG

A finals series is very familiar territory for the Melbourne Storm, however the SCG is not.

This Saturday when the Storm take on the Roosters in their fight to make the Grad Final, it will be their first time playing at the SCG.

Insert the genius of Craig Bellamy.

Yet to be acquainted with the daunting atmosphere of the SCG and to help his team be best prepared for the clash, Bellamy took his side across the road to the training ground of the Collingwood Magpies to practice playing on an oval field.

Signage and advertisement boards were also added around the ground to further simulate the game.

Playing on a rectangular field inside an oval ground is confusing and intimidating even for those who have played in such an environment before, so the idea was a significant master plan from Bellamy to familiarise his team with what's to come.

