Generous Hobart Locals Replace Stolen School Shirts

The Bellerive Primary School leavers tops that were stolen out of a courier van earlier this year have finally been replaced.

Bellerive Primary School Principle, Stephen Hay, wrote to Brian in July asking if he could put out some information in the hopes that they would be found.

Unfortunately, they were never recovered and the original school shirts that were ordered were no longer available in the school colours.

Whilst the stolen shirts were insured, the primary school had to go with a more expensive option that was going to cost nearly $800 more.

However, due to some incredibly generous listeners and sponsors of Triple M, the extra funds were raised to replace the leavers tops.

The Acting Principle, Allison Payne, spoke to Brian this morning with the exciting news that the hoodies have finally arrived.

“I have been across to Uniform City who have done a fantastic job in prioritising our order and we have received our hoodies,” she said.

She said that the kids didn’t quite know yet because the teachers were planning a grand reveal for them.

“We would like to thank you and the team at Triple M and Uniform City and also the generosity of your listeners that all came together, it has resulted in a really positive outcome for our students and a good lesson for them to.”

