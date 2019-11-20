BELLINGEN: Level 4 Water Restrictions Announced

Bellingen Shire Council have announced that they will be introducing Level 4 Water Restrictions.

In a release today they say the decision is due to the low rainfall in the catchment areas and falling river levels.

Shire residents who receive town water supply will be subject to the Level 4 Restrictions.

The use of sprinklers, soaker hoses and handheld hoses are banned under the restrictions; there is to be no washing of cars; no filling of pools or washing of houses or driveways.

“Council will be performing patrols to try and minimise this effect and hopes that everyone acts responsibly and follows the restriction rules above”, a Council spokesperson said.