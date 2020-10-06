BELLINGEN: Man Drowns at The Point

A man in his 20’s has drowned at the Point in Bellingen on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Bellinger River near James Eather Way at Bellingen shortly before 2pm, following reports a man was unconscious in the water.

Witnesses pulled the man from the river and commenced CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene was established and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.