Belmont Park Celebrates Easing Of Restrictions With Free Entry!

In another sure sign that life is slowly returning to some sort of normal, Belmont Races will be open tomorrow (to the public at large) with free entry to celebrate their stake as the first Perth sports stadium in Perth to open its doors to the masses.

Belmont has gone through a refurbishment and to celebrate that and the fact that restrictions ease again in WA, they're having a party.

Details on the event can be found via their link, and yeah, it's time for Perth to get back on the horse. Yes, we just wrote that ;

