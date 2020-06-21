Ben Amarfio Opens Up About His Experience With Racism & The BLM Movement

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon following his brave decision to go public with his experiences with racism.

Amarfio spoke openly and honestly about his experiences with racism in day-to-day life and how difficult it was being a person of colour growing up in Australia.

He also touched on the Black Lives Matter movement and explained that it shouldn't be misinterpreted as an attack on all other races but should raise the mistreatment dark skinned people.

This was an extremely emotional chat, please take the time to listen to Amarfio's experiences.

