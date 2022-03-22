Ben Dobbin On How The Scrum Could Change In 2023

Ben Dobbin joined AB & Elliott on the show today to talk about Peter V'landys comments on the scrum and the reality of what we could see in 2023.

"All you have to do is go back to the mid-80s and watch the scrums, they were catastrophic. You want to talk about head injuries and neck injuries... that was fly yourself in. Where do we stop?"

Listen here for to Dobbo's thoughts and what we might see with scrums in future:

