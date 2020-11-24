Ben Gillies On The Possibility Of A Silverchair Reunion, His New Music And More

Triple M's Becko was joined by Aussie music legend Ben Gillies off the back of the release of his new solo single One Foot in Front of The Other when the two got onto the subject of reunions.

It's been a big year of Aussie reunions, most recently with Powderfinger reuniting for the One Night Lonely live stream gig and the release of never before heard music with Unreleased, and although there's plenty of people who want to see the Newcastle rock band reunited the Silverchair drummer is happy focusing on his solo material saying; "I'm really enjoying having the freedom to do my own music".

Although he didn't rule out a reunion from the Newcastle trio, saying "Who knows? One day".

Listen the full interview:





It was after their Australian tour with Powderfinger that Silverchair called it a day in 2011.

Ben Gillies dreamy new single One Foot In Front Of The Other is available now, get more info: bengillies.com



