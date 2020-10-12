Ben Gillies Talks New Music, Silverchair Reunions And What's To Come

Story by: Justin Hill

They were the band that formed the soundtrack to many people's teen years and in 2011 Aussie rockers Silverchair announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus.

Drummer Ben Gillies has spent the years quietly working on his own music and has now debuted the track 'Breathe In, Breathe Out' to eager fans who have waited patiently for this new round of tunes.

A topic of conversation that follows Ben is the age-old question of 'when will Silverchair get back together?'. 2020 seems to be the year of reboots and reunions, so what did Ben have to say about how he looks back on that time in his life?



Justin from Hit caught up with Ben Gillies, catch the full interview:

Get the new single from Ben Gillies, 'Breathe In, Breathe Out' here.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!





