Missing Barnawartha Man Ben Golder Has Been Found

UPDATE: Ben has been found and with his family.

Ben Golder, former 1CER, has gone missing, last seen around the Albury weir late yesterday afternoon.

Benny is in a dark mindset and currently undergoing ECT treatment for his PTSD as an outpatient. Has previous attempted suicide.

He has made threats that he isn’t coming home and drove off in his white Ford Ranger with canopy, number plate 1LP5QS.

Benny is without his wallet, phone or meds.

Wearing a black hoodie, shorts, cap and work boots. He also has his border collie Jet with him.

If you see Ben or his ute please contact Wodonga police on 02 6049 2600