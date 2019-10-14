Ben King Re-Signs With Gold Coast Suns

The Gold Coast Suns have re-signed Ben King, with a contact extension until the end of 2022.

King's debut season included 14 games, 17 goals and a rising star nomination.

King, 19, said the decision to extend his contract came after enjoying his first season in the AFL.

“Since the end of the season I’ve taken the opportunity to reflect on my first year. I’m loving my time at the club, am excited by the challenge we have in front of us and have confidence we can achieve all we want to in the future," King said.

“Everyone at the club has made my family and I feel extremely welcome which helped with making the transition to be a professional footballer in the AFL.

“It’s clear to see the direction of the footy club, we’ve got a great group of players and people who are all buying into the club’s vision and that’s definitely something I was keen to be a part of.

"I'm looking forward to putting my head down, continuing to work hard on developing my game and setting us up for a big 2020 season."

Chief Executive Mark Evans said the deliberate reset that the club undertook at the conclusion of 2018 was designed to foster a deep connection within the players and staff and create the best possible environment for athlete development.

“Ben King’s decision to extend his contract with the club is further reinforcement that the reset undertaken at the end of the 2018 season was the correct strategy to undertake,” Evans said.

“We’ve made significant changes to our football program, this has been led by Jon Haines, Craig Cameron and Stuart Dew and it’s pleasing to see players and staff buying into our vision for the club.

“We are thrilled that Ben has joined an ever-growing list of players to extend their playing contracts with the club and his signature generates excitement for our players and staff and importantly our members and fans.”

Ben King was drafted in the 2019 NAB AFL National Draft and made his debut against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in Round 9.

He earned a 2019 NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in Round 19 after a four-goal performance against Essendon.

