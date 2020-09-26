Ben Reid Reflects On His Career & Outlines His Retirement Plans
Collingwood swingman Ben Reid joined the Saturday Rub after announcing his retirement from AFL footy during the week.
Reid reflected on the 2010 premiership, his All-Australian selection, the well documented battle with injuries & his decision to hang up the boots.
Reid retired after 152 AFL games since being drafted with Pick 8 in the 2006 national draft.
