Ben Reid Reflects On His Career & Outlines His Retirement Plans

Collingwood swingman Ben Reid joined the Saturday Rub after announcing his retirement from AFL footy during the week.

Reid reflected on the 2010 premiership, his All-Australian selection, the well documented battle with injuries & his decision to hang up the boots.

Reid retired after 152 AFL games since being drafted with Pick 8 in the 2006 national draft.

