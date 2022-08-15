Ben Rutten Has Avoided Being Sacked As Essendon's Coach

Essendon coach Ben Rutten has kept his job for another day however fate had another plan for president Paul Brasher who has stepped down from his position.



Following the Bombers’ 84-point loss to Port Adelaide Sunday afternoon, rumours circulated on Monday morning about Rutten’s future, but was given another opportunity, the result of an impromptu board meeting.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Rumours this morning also stated the Bombers would try and pursue Alistair Clarkson, however the Herald Sun has confirmed Rutten has secured his position – for now.

Meanwhile for Brasher it is understood David Barham is leading the charge as replacement.

It is understood Essendon is considering a secondary review of the club – the first announced back in May – to be completed by external consultants.

It is here that Rutten’s future may be addressed.

It is also understood that there’s been division at the club since Brasher went public c about May’s review into all football operations, with CEO Xavier Campbell not wanting the public scrutiny.

Essendon has slumped to 15th on the ladder following a finals appearance last season.

After announcing a record number of members during the week, Rutten apologised to Essendon fans and members.

“Were bitterly disappointed,” he said.

“It was the sort of game that our members and supporters who came to the game or were watching on TV… it’s not the sort of thing they should have to watch.

“It was an embarrassing effort from our guys. It’s not something we want to stand for and not something our members and supporters should have to watch at any stage.”

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.