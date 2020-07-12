Ben Rutten With The Latest On Joe Daniher

Ben Rutten joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon and addressed the prospects of Joe Daniher returning to the field.

The Essendon coach-in-waiting said that he is progressing well and his training workloads are increasing nicely.

LISTEN HERE:

The boys tried their best to get an exact timeline on his return date, but Rutten played a straight bat and stayed tight lipped.

"We haven't got a timeline, we're reluctant to do that," Rutten said.

"He's certainly doing 8-9k's of good work in his training as of the last couple of weeks.

"It's about how he backs up session after session and week after week."

Catch the full chat with Ben Rutten here: