Ben Simmons Withdraws From Boomers Squad For Tokyo

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has removed his name from the squad list for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

Australian-born athlete Simmons informed Brian Goorjian, the head coach of the Australian Boomers (national Men’s basketball team) that he has withdrawn to focus on individual skills this off-season.

The 24-year-old was put through a difficult playoffs series with the 76ers, he was critiqued on various areas of his game as a recognised star athlete.

After notching the best win-loss record in the NBA’s eastern conference, Philadelphia lost to the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

Goorjian spoke on the decision and moving forward with the current members and representatives of the team.

“Whilst we wanted him to be a part of our team, we understand and support his decision and he has made it clear that this is something that he wants to be a part of in the future.

“The best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package and improve in a couple areas for his next season in the NBA, but the Boomers are always here for him.” Goorjian said.

Simmons hasn’t represented the green and gold since pre-NBA days as a teenager, and despite disappointment from the national players the support for one of their own has never wavered.

“The number one fact and characteristic of our group is how we support each other through the good bad and ugly, and Ben isn’t an exception to that,” Boomers leader and San Antonio guard Patty Mills explained.

“No matter what he does, myself and the team will continue to support him because this is a safe place.

“…This is one placer him that is always going to be here with open arms because we are mates. We are team-mates, we are a brotherhood and to be able to represent the green and gold, that is the culture that we have.”

The Boomers are currently practicing together to prepare for the major matches, with a 12-man squad expected to be revealed in the coming days.

