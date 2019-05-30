Ben Stokes Has Already Taken The Best Catch Of The World Cup

England firebrand Ben Stokes has already taken the best catch of the 2019 World Cup in their win over South Africa in the first game of the tournament.

South African middle order bat Andile Phehlukwayo looked to have hit a boundary with a full blooded lofted sweep, with the ball looking certain to drop over Stokes’s head for a one bounce four.

Unbelievably Stokes managed to propel himself backwards while throwing out a reverse-cupped hand and pouching a catch he had absolutely no right to hang on to.

WATCH IT HERE:

Naturally he turned to show off to the crowd, which is completely reasonable in these circumstances.

The Poms went on to win the game by 104 runs after rolling South Africa for 207 in their chase of 311.

