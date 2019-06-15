Ben Stratton Has Been Sent Straight To The Tribunal For Pinching And Stomping

Hawthorn captain Ben Stratton has been sent straight to the tribunal on two separate charges.

He has been cited for “serious misconduct” against Orazio Fantasia for continually pinching him, and for stomping on Shaun McKernan.

Stratton is also facing a charge of making an obscene gesture, for which he can accept a $1000 fine.

Jarman Impey can also accept a $2000 fine for striking Zach Merrett.

