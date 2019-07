Police are calling on Benalla residents for help locating Bradley Waters.

Benalla Police are chasing sightings of Bradley Waters in relation to an outstanding Police warrant.

No specific details are available in regards to Bradley's outstanding warrant, however, Police have provided a photo to make sure any further sightings are reported.

If you have seen Bradley, make sure to call the Benalla Police on 5760 0200 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.