Bencubbin 400 off road racing!

Round 3 of The Western Australian Off Road Racing Championship will be back in Bencubbin on the long weekend in June. Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June at the Bencubbin Recreation Grounds. Food and drinks will be on sale the whole weekend. The track map and spectator points will be available from the Shire of Mt Marshall. Don’t miss out on being part of the action!

Come and see the states best off road racers as the buggies and tin tops battle it out across a 68km track through the sandalwood region.

Saturday Prologue (18km) – 11:30am & Race 1 (136km) -1pm

Sunday Race 2 (136km) – 8:30am & Race3 (136km) – 1:30pm

This is a great event for families, with camping available at the Bencubbin Oval, catering, licensed bar, hot showers, toilets, playground, and spectator points at the Bencubbin Recreation Grounds.

For a copy of the track map and spectator points, contact Beck at Shire of Mt Marshall on cdo@mtmarshall.wa.gov.au