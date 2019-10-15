Bendigo - Are You Ready To Rock?

Central Victoria are you ready to rock out to the best 60’s / 70’s / 80’s hits, all for a good cause?! Because we definitely are!

ROCKTOBER featuring the Sons Of Aussie Rock is set to light up the White Hills, Garden Of The Future with $10 from every ticket purchased going towards ‘Let’s Chat – Raising Mental Health Awareness in Central Victoria’.

1:00pm: Sons of Aussie Rock

2:00pm: DJ Cogho

2.20pm: Sons of Aussie Rock

3.20pm: DJ Cogho

4pm: Special Guest Artist

5pm: DJ Cogho

Grab yourself a bit of lawn (there's plenty to go around) and pack a picnic for what is sure to be an afternoon of fun in the sun. You can snag a general admin ticket for $30 which includes your first beer or wine FREE! Or want to kick it up a notch? How about a VIP ticket for $60 which includes 4 beers or wine and a BBQ lunch.

The finer details:

The What: Rocktober

The When: 26th October, 1:00pm – 6:00pm

The Where: White Hills, Garden Of The Future, Bosquet St

The Why: Raising much-needed funds for mental health awareness

Tickets: $30 general admission, $60 VIP

https://www.trybooking.com/BGAZD