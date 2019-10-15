Bendigo - Are You Ready To Rock?

Central Victoria are you ready to rock out to the best 60’s / 70’s / 80’s hits, all for a good cause?! Because we definitely are!
ROCKTOBER featuring the Sons Of Aussie Rock is set to light up the White Hills, Garden Of The Future with $10 from every ticket purchased going towards ‘Let’s Chat – Raising Mental Health Awareness in Central Victoria’.
1:00pm: Sons of Aussie Rock
2:00pm: DJ Cogho
2.20pm: Sons of Aussie Rock
3.20pm: DJ Cogho
4pm: Special Guest Artist
5pm: DJ Cogho
Grab yourself a bit of lawn (there's plenty to go around) and pack a picnic for what is sure to be an afternoon of fun in the sun. You can snag a general admin ticket for $30 which includes your first beer or wine FREE! Or want to kick it up a notch? How about a VIP ticket for $60 which includes 4 beers or wine and a BBQ lunch.
The finer details:
The What: Rocktober
The When: 26th October, 1:00pm – 6:00pm
The Where: White Hills, Garden Of The Future, Bosquet St
The Why: Raising much-needed funds for mental health awareness
Tickets: $30 general admission, $60 VIP
https://www.trybooking.com/BGAZD