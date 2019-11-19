Bendigo's Leisurefest Is Back This Weekend!

For the adventurers at heart, you're in luck! Bendigo's Leisurefest will be here this weekend, bringing you the latest in camping and caravans just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Bendigo Racecourse will be transformed into the ultimate caravan park, with exhibitors and products for caravans, RVs, camping and accessories.

Worried about getting there? They've got you covered. The racecourse offers free parking, disabled access, and public transport direct to the venue.

There will be something for all budgets, with less-expensive camper and tent trailers alongside luxurious motor homes for those who want to travel in style.

If the kids aren't as thrilled to explore school holiday plans as you are, there will be reptile awareness displays, a jumping castle and laser tag to keep them (and you) entertained.

Oh and did we mention man's best friend is also welcome? Count me in!

Date: Friday 22nd - Sunday 24th November

Time: 9:30am-5pm Friday and Saturday | 9:30am-4pm on Sunday

Location: Bendigo Racecourse

