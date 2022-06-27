Benji | 'Can't Underestimate' Impact Of Sin-Binning

Triple M's Benji Marshall says the "fatigue" brought on by the first-half sin-binning to Felise Kaufusi was the main contributor behind the Maroons' collapse against the Blues in Game II on Sunday night.

While Marshall agreed the sin-binning by referee Ashley Klein was the right decision, he explained why it ultimately led to the Maroons' downfall in the second half.

"If you look at the first half, Queensland dominated most of it and were in control for a fair chunk of it until the sin bin," Marshall told Triple M's Monday Scrum.

