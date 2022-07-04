Benji Hits Out At Coach-Sacking 'Culture'

Triple M's and former NRL star Benji Marshall has defended Justin Holbrook's position following reports the Titans coach is on the verge of being sacked.

Speaking on Triple M's Monday Scrum, Marshall criticised the "culture" that often results in coaches being sacked after "one bad season."

"They (Titans) were one pass away from beating the Roosters [in last year's finals series]," Marshall told Triple M.

LISTEN HERE:

FULL MONDAY SCRUM PODCAST: