Benji Marshall Addresses Selwyn Cobbo's Chances Of An Origin Debut

Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo starred again in his side's big 38-0 win over the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

Backing up his two-try performance in round nine with another three on Friday, Benji Marshall addressed Cobbo's chances of earning a State of Origin debut for Queensland.

Listen as Benji spoke on NRL Magic Round, the Broncos' big win, and Tom Trbojevic's return from injury, on Triple M's Dead Set Legends: