Benji Marshall Addresses Selwyn Cobbo's Chances Of An Origin Debut

On Triple M's Dead Set Legends

Article heading image for Benji Marshall Addresses Selwyn Cobbo's Chances Of An Origin Debut

Getty Images

Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo starred again in his side's big 38-0 win over the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

Backing up his two-try performance in round nine with another three on Friday, Benji Marshall addressed Cobbo's chances of earning a State of Origin debut for Queensland. 

Listen as Benji spoke on NRL Magic Round, the Broncos' big win, and Tom Trbojevic's return from injury, on Triple M's Dead Set Legends:

14 May 2022

NRL
Brisbane Broncos
Selwyn Cobbo
State of Origin
Listen Live!
NRL
Brisbane Broncos
Selwyn Cobbo
State of Origin
NRL
Brisbane Broncos
Selwyn Cobbo
State of Origin
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs