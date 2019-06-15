Benji Marshall Hilariously Calls Bullshit On Robbie Farah’s Mid-Season Trip To Madrid

Benji Marshall has hilariously called bullshit on Robbie Farah’s mid-season trip to Madrid to watch his beloved Liverpool Football Club play in the UEFA Champions League Final.

The Tigers five-eighth joined Triple M Saturday footy and took aim at Farah after calling Liverpool’s win the greatest day of his life, despite them winning a Premiership together in 2005.

This was part of a wider chat with Benji who opened up on the Tigers’ season so far including an incredible insight on how he now see’s the game of rugby league; hear the full chat below.