Benji Marshall Opens Up On NRL Future, The Pressure Of Being A Teenage Superstar & The Tigers 2005 Premiership Win
ON TRIPLE M'S SUMMER SESSION
Getty Images
On the latest edition of Triple M's Summer Session Benji Marshall joined hosts Anthony Maroon & James Hooper.
Joining the boys in-studio, Benji was quizzed about his NRL future after rejecting moves to the Cowboys and English Super League.
The 35-year-old also opened up on the pressure of being a teenage superstar and that famous 2005 Premiership win with the Wests Tigers.
LISTEN HERE: