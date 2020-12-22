Benji Marshall Opens Up On NRL Future, The Pressure Of Being A Teenage Superstar & The Tigers 2005 Premiership Win

ON TRIPLE M'S SUMMER SESSION

Article heading image for Benji Marshall Opens Up On NRL Future, The Pressure Of Being A Teenage Superstar & The Tigers 2005 Premiership Win

Getty Images

On the latest edition of Triple M's Summer Session Benji Marshall joined hosts Anthony Maroon & James Hooper. 

Joining the boys in-studio, Benji was quizzed about his NRL future after rejecting moves to the Cowboys and English Super League. 

The 35-year-old also opened up on the pressure of being a teenage superstar and that famous 2005 Premiership win with the Wests Tigers.

LISTEN HERE:

22 December 2020

