Benji Marshall Opens Up On "That" Phone Call With Wayne Bennett Following Move To The Rabbitohs

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Benji Marshall Opens Up On "That" Phone Call With Wayne Bennett Following Move To The Rabbitohs

Getty Images

New South Sydney Rabbitohs recruit Benji Marshall has opened up on that phone conversation with Wayne Bennett that ultimately landed him a job with the club. 

Marshall told The Rush Hour with MG on Friday night he was only looking for some advice from Bennett when the spot at the Rabbitohs opened up.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

29 January 2021

Triple M NRL
Benji Marshall
The Rush Hour With MG
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Benji Marshall
The Rush Hour With MG
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Triple M NRL
Benji Marshall
The Rush Hour With MG
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs