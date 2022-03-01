Benji Marshall's Big Call On Who Should Play Halfback For The Bulldogs

Triple M's Benji Marshall has made a huge call on Trent Barrett's halfback crisis at the Bulldogs. 

Marshall told Triple M's Rush Hour, Barrett needs a half to compliment Matt Burton's running game and it's not incumbent Jake Averillo. 

Benji also revealed the team that has surprised him the most from the trial weekends of footy and could make it into the top eight; hear the full chat below!

