Benji Marshall's Big Call On Who Should Play Halfback For The Bulldogs

Triple M's Benji Marshall has made a huge call on Trent Barrett's halfback crisis at the Bulldogs.

Marshall told Triple M's Rush Hour, Barrett needs a half to compliment Matt Burton's running game and it's not incumbent Jake Averillo.

LISTEN HERE:

Benji also revealed the team that has surprised him the most from the trial weekends of footy and could make it into the top eight; hear the full chat below!