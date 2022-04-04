Benji Marshall's Radical Plan To Save The Bulldogs Attack Including Matt Burton Positional Switch

Benji Marshall has called for Matt Burton to make a shock positional switch in a bid to help save the Bulldogs attack. 

Despite having 41 tackles inside the Storm's 20-metre zone, the Bulldogs failed to register a single point going down 44-0. 

Marshall shared his thoughts on the Triple M Monday Scrum.

4 April 2022

