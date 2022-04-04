- NRL NewsBenji Marshall's Radical Plan To Save The Bulldogs Attack Including Matt Burton Positional Switch
Benji Marshall's Radical Plan To Save The Bulldogs Attack Including Matt Burton Positional Switch
ON THE MONDAY SCRUM
Getty Images
Benji Marshall has called for Matt Burton to make a shock positional switch in a bid to help save the Bulldogs attack.
Despite having 41 tackles inside the Storm's 20-metre zone, the Bulldogs failed to register a single point going down 44-0.
Marshall shared his thoughts on the Triple M Monday Scrum.
LISTEN HERE: