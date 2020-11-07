Benji Marshall Set To Join Another Sydney Club After Cowboys Backflip

Getty Images

Benji Marshall was all set to head north and join his 2005 Premiership winning teammate Todd Payten at the North Queensland Cowboys. 

Jake Clifford was set to head south to the Newcastle Knights to make way for Benji but an eleventh hour backflip ended that opportunity.

But it seems as though the Kiwi international has already found another destination for 2021. 

