Benji Marshall Weighs-In On The Parramatta Eels' Dominant Trial Win Over The Reigning Premiers

The Parramatta Eels will head into the 2022 NRL season off the back of a dominant trial win over the reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers, 36-0.

Triple M's Benji Marshall weighed in on the Eels' win and how much confidence the team can take from this victory, even in a trial game.

Benji also called on the NRL to make a big change to the NRLW after its incredible start to the season; hear the full chat below.