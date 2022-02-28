Benji Marshall Weighs-In On The Parramatta Eels' Dominant Trial Win Over The Reigning Premiers

- NRL NewsBenji Marshall Weighs-In On The Parramatta Eels' Dominant Trial Win Over The Reigning Premiers
ON THE RUSH HOUR NSW
The Parramatta Eels will head into the 2022 NRL season off the back of a dominant trial win over the reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers, 36-0.
Triple M's Benji Marshall weighed in on the Eels' win and how much confidence the team can take from this victory, even in a trial game.
Benji also called on the NRL to make a big change to the NRLW after its incredible start to the season; hear the full chat below.