Benji Responds To Coaching Calls

Triple M's and former NRL star Benji Marshall says he won't rule a line through one day taking up a coaching opportunity in the NRL.

With Marshall's former club, the Wests Tigers, currently undertaking its search for their next head coach, Marshall was queried on whether he would link up with ex-coach and premiership winner Tim Sheens, who according to leading NRL journalist Michael Chammas, is on the verge of returning as the man in charge.

While Marshall claims he has no plans on making a full-time coaching switch any time soon, he explained why it could be a reality down the track before revealing that he has put his hand up to help out in smaller roles at the Tigers.

"They (Wests Tigers) know that if they want me to do something, I'm more than happy to try and get involved," Marshall told Triple M's Monday Scrum.

