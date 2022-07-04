Benji Rips Controversial Six-Again Call

Triple M's and former NRL star Benji Marshall says referee Peter Gough should've blown the whistle for a penalty after the Raiders were denied in the final play in their 12-10 loss to the Dragons on Sunday.

As the final few seconds ticked down, Ben Hunt gave away a six-again in front of the sticks with the Raiders trailing by two points at the time.

The decision of a six-again rather than a penalty in front of goal left Raiders coach Ricky Stuart far from impressed after the match, with the coach claiming he might receive an "apology" from the NRL over the referee's judgement.

"From what I watched, I thought he (Hunt) was off-side," Marshall said on Triple M's Monday scrum.

