Benji's Reynolds Warning To Souths Amid Cook's Uncertainty

NRL legend and former Rabbitoh Benji Marshall has warned South Syndey not to "make the same mistake" as it did with Adam Reynolds.

Marshall's message comes amid some uncertainty surrounding hooker Damien Cook's future at the club, with the emergence of young star Peter Mamouzelos set to challenge South Sydney's contract talks.

Cook, who will feature for the NSW Blues on Sunday, will start his contract negotiations with South Sydney this week according to leading NRL journalist Brent Read.

Marshall explained why it's important South Sydney doesn't forget the importance of keeping Cook and why young stars need "earn their time."

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!