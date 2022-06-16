Benji | Warriors Deserve Blame For SJ's Struggles

NRL legend Benji Marshall says the Warriors should take some responsibility for Shaun Johnson's struggles this season.

With the Warriors mired in a form slump and sitting 14th on the ladder, Johnson, who returned to the Warriors in the off-season from Cronulla, has worn the bulk of the criticism.

While many at the Warriors, including interim coach Stacey Jones, have defended Johnson due to family and personal issues off the field, Marshall believes the mixed coaching directives surrounding the playmaker's role on the field are a big issue.

"I battled the same thing at about 25, 26," Marshall told Triple M.

