Bernard Fanning And Paul Dempsey Perform 'Under Pressure' In Iso. You're Welcome.

Watch It Here

Article heading image for Bernard Fanning And Paul Dempsey Perform 'Under Pressure' In Iso. You're Welcome.

Instagram: @somethingforkate

Aussie rock legends Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey dropped a performance of Queen's 'Under Pressure with a special message for the people of Victoria in lockdown.

The performance is every bit as you'd expect from two genuine members of Australian Rock Royalty (Bernard as cool as ever and Paul's voice on the high notes!!). 

They dropped it on their respective Instagram pages last night: @somethingforkate and @bernardfanning 

Watch here and instantly feel a bit better about 2020:

Keep an ear out on the Ms as we may well be spinning this through today. 

And, as ever, for the latest in Rock News, subscribe to Triple M Rock Interviews wherever you get your podcasts. 

Matt Bellotti

5 hours ago

Article by:

Matt Bellotti

Something For Kate
Bernard Fanning
Covid 19
Paul Dempsey
Listen Live!
Something For Kate
Bernard Fanning
Covid 19
Paul Dempsey
Something For Kate
Bernard Fanning
Covid 19
Paul Dempsey
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs