Bernard Fanning And Paul Dempsey Perform 'Under Pressure' In Iso. You're Welcome.

Aussie rock legends Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey dropped a performance of Queen's Under Pressure with a special message for the people of Victoria in lockdown.

The performance is every bit as you'd expect from two genuine members of Australian Rock Royalty (Bernard as cool as ever and Paul's voice on the high notes!!).

They dropped it on their respective Instagram pages last night: @somethingforkate and @bernardfanning

Watch here and instantly feel a bit better about 2020:

Just a bunch of Aussie legends doing their thing! We love it!