Bernard Fanning Tells Us About Powderfinger’s First New Song In A Decade, Day By Day

Aussie rock legend Bernard Fanning joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss Powderfinger’s first song in a decade, Day By Day.

LISTEN HERE:

“This song Day By Day… I’m puzzled as to how it didn’t make it on to the record,” Fanning said.

“We’d obviously decided we knew what we wanted at the time, that was for Vulture Street.

“And yeah, it just got left by the wayside.”

Listen to the full song here:

Fanning said the band found Day By Day among some unused recordings, and decided to release it.

“It was a pretty fun process doing it actually, we’d found a lot of stuff that we’d completely forgotten about,” Fanning said.

“And we didn’t expect to kind of uncover sort of the quality I guess of stuff that we did unpick.

“I guess, the period that we ended up kind of looking through was 96 to 2010, so there’s 14 years worth of stuff that we were looking at over six or seven records, so there was plenty.

“We ended up finding about 15 songs that were really kind of what we thought were good enough to be on Powderfinger records that never made the cut.

“We were always very strict about the length of our albums, we never wanted them to be too long so we were pretty brutal in our assessment of stuff at the time.”

