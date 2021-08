Along with a new intro, Triple M Adelaide's Bernie Vince delivered another classic Nuffie of the week with plenty of ammunition.

Searching far and wide, Bern targeted Dermott Brereton, BT, the Duck and more for their nuff-like behaviour.

"We've all been watching the Olympics, and his phrases and statements are starting to build up on me..."

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: