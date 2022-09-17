Bernie's End-Of-Season Nuff-Nuff Award Contenders

It's a highly competitive field for 'The Billy Brownless Nuff Of The Year Award' in 2022.

Bernie's taken no prisoners, with four categories up for grabs and winning performances from Jay Z, JB, and reigning Nuff of the Year Bill!

The categories include: Most Awkward Moment, Worst Credit Read, Butchering Phrases, and That's Not My Name.

Prelims are set to be held in Grand Final week, with the winner announced on the day in the Saturday Rub's live show from the MCG!

17 September 2022

