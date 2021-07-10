Bernie's Nuff Nuff: Duck & His Dinosaurs

Bernie Vince had numerous selections to crown his Nuffie of the Week, and he leaned on a fellow Saturday Rub member after some questionable dinosaur chat!

After progressing through impersonations from Triple M's own Tom Browne, Bernie shared an extensive list of Nuffie moments.

"I know Duck you've done a lot of things, but this is one thing you haven't done!"

LISTEN HERE:

Once Bernie selected his pick of the yard, it left JB scratching his head at the madness.

"I leave for a week, and this is what happens..." JB said.

